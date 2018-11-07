Naked man breaks into GA home, jumps into bed with resident

MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he broke into a Martinez home and jumped into the residents' bed, all while stark naked.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Merrymont Dr. in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 5.
The residents told deputies they were in bed watching TV when a naked man ran through the front door of the home, threw several of their belongings on the floor, burst into the bedroom, and jumped onto the bed while they were in it. The residents then fled the home, followed by the naked man.
Deputies searched the surrounding area and found 29-year-old Christopher Lindner lying nude in the road near the intersection of Melrose Dr. and Gray Dr. One of the deputies approached Lindner and he began running excitedly down Melrose Dr.
At first, Lindner complied with deputies' orders, but then approached them with clenched fists. Pepper spray appeared to have no effect and one deputy used a metal baton on Lindner’s leg. He became compliant after that, admitting that he was under the influence of methamphetamine.
EMS took Lindner to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. He is charged with criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement, and public indecency.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.