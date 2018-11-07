National Peanut Festival worker arrested on narcotics charges

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - An employee of the ride company set up at the annual National Peanut Festival in Dothan has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs at the family friendly event, according to the Dothan Police Department.
Police cracked open an investigation into the actions of Joshua Lee Fischer Tuesday when investigators learned an employee of Reithoffer Shows was selling narcotics around the fairgrounds.
Investigators stopped a car believed to be involved in the 3300 block of South Oates Street Tuesday afternoon. The stop ended with police seizing cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.
After searching the vehicle, officers searched a travel trailer at the fairgrounds where they recovered more narcotics including marijuana, LSD, and more cocaine.
Fischer, a 35-year-old Punta Gorda, Florida resident, was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree marijuana possession.
Dothan police said their investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
The festival is in its 75th year. It started in 1938 as a way to honor the peanut. The guest speaker that years was Dr. George Washington Carver, the festival web site says. Carver, from Tuskegee Institute, gained international fame with his development of more than 300 products derived from the peanut.
A crowd of up to 200,000 has been expected for the 2018 event, which runs through Nov. 11.
