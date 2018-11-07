New procedure a ‘game changer’ when treating enlarged prostates

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - When it comes to going to the doctor, a lot of men avoid it at all costs. It’s not so much the actual cost, but usually the fear of bad news or having a doctor say you need to make lifestyle changes.
November is National Men’s Health Awareness Month. So, there’s no better time than now to get checked out. If you’re looking for some good news, technology in the medical field is constantly changing, making procedures less invasive. A great example of this is something called the UroLift System.
“Millions of men suffer from BPH or enlarged prostate symptoms,” said Jackson Hospital Urologist Dr. Brian Richardson. “A lot of guys have been struggling with it, they don’t want to take medication.”
Dr. Richardson is the Chief of Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery. About five years ago he came across something that really peaked his interest when it comes to treating enlarged prostates.
“How can we do something that’s so minimally invasive, but gives amazing results?” he asked.
He says the answer is UroLift.
“We actually insert this in. You don’t feel it. You are under anesthesia," Richardson said. "We do it very gently. We are actually able to compress prostate tissue away from the midline. When the prostate tissue grows it blocks and obstructs urine coming from the bladder to the toilet. With this type of gun here, we compress the prostate tissue, and then we fire a suture that goes to the inside out.”
Dr. Richardson says years of tissue built up on the prostate cause urinary issues. It’s very common for men in their mid 40’s and older. This procedure takes 10 minutes, it’s minimally invasive, and the recovery time is a lot less than previous procedures used to treat this condition.
“It’s so new in Alabama that there are not a lot of urologists trained to do it,” he said.
How do his patients like it?
“I’ve had some actually come up and high five me after getting it done,” he said.
In man code, it’s tough to beat a gold old fashioned high five.
You can learn more about Urolift by checking out its website.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.