New school board members elected in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Three school board seats were on Tuesday’s ballot in Montgomery County.
Districts 2 and 5 will have new members serving. However, incumbent Lesa Keith will return to serve District 1; she was the only current board member seeking re-election who got the votes to keep her seat.
Keith watched those votes come in at home with family. She said she feels like Montgomery County voters have spoken and she’s grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve.
“I was relentless and the people of Montgomery have elected these new people to help me," Keith said. "The people who screamed, the people who voted; they should have demanded exactly what they’ve demanded. They demanded an education for your kids.”
Keith also said she is excited to get to work. She’s not the only one.
Republican Jannah Bailey over in District 5 was able to pull a victory in her race over Democrat Rhonda Oates. She said she is in awe and believes that with the work of the other board members they can move MPS forward at a time that is very crucial, and they will be able to work forward.
“I am overwhelmed, hopeful and confident that we are going to see a great change in the schools and we’re going to have new board members step in with great new ideas and great working relationships,” Bailey said.
The third winner in these school board elections was Clare Weil in District 2. She came out on top of Republican Ted Lowry. She said she in a statement that she could not have gotten here without the help of her supporters and she sees a bright future for Montgomery Public schools:
“I couldn’t have done this without the love and support of my family and friends. I have learned so much in this process, mostly about what a wonderful community we live in and how many dedicated teachers and administrators there are in MPS. it is time to continue the momentum started 9 months months ago to forge a new start with a new school board. I see a bright future for MPS and the City of Montgomery.”
After Tuesday, all seven board members for Montgomery Public Schools will be women, once they are sworn in on Dec. 1.
Also in Montgomery County, an amendment concerning county commissioners passed. The amendment will allow the members of the Montgomery County Commission to participate in the Employees' Retirement System, which is part of the Retirement Systems of Alabama, or RSA. Employees must serve at least 10 years to be vested for the benefit.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.