Pike County probate judge resigns to assume legislative seat

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Fresh off a Tuesday night win that propels him to the Alabama statehouse, Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen is being forced to resign his current position, which he’s held for nearly a decade.
The resignation is required by the Alabama Constitution, which prohibits him from serving as both a probate judge and a legislator simultaneously. He was officially seated as a member of the Alabama legislature at noon Wednesday after winning 59 percent of the vote in his race.
“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the people of Pike County as Probate Judge,” Allen said. “I am looking forward to taking the same values I led with as Probate Judge to represent the people of Pike and Dale Counties in the Alabama Legislature. I am grateful to the voters for giving me this opportunity.”
Allen replaces retiring Rep. Alan Boothe, a fellow Republican, in the House.
Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Michael Bunn to fill Allen’s vacated seat as probate judge, a formality. That’s because Bunn won the office Tuesday night and would have assumed the roles of the position anyway in January.
“I am well aware that Judge Allen has left some very big shoes to fill and I appreciate the people of Pike County and Governor Ivey for giving me the opportunity to begin to serve immediately,” Bunn said. “I am confident that this will be a seamless transition for the staff and customers of the Pike County Probate Office.”
