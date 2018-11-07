Rep. Martha Roby wins re-election to Congress

By WSFA Staff | November 6, 2018 at 9:00 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:10 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Rep. Martha Roby is heading back to Washington for another term representing Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.

Roby, the Republican incumbent, asked voters for a fifth term and was rewarded by her constituents, Associated Press projections say.

Roby said her record set her apart in the race and added that she’s ready to continue the work she started in 2010.

Her campaign released this statement following the win:

“I am humbled and deeply grateful to the people who live and work in Alabama’s Second District for once again placing their trust in me to fight for them in Congress. I am proud of the work we have been able to accomplish, and I am eager to continue doing my part to deliver even more results for our military, veterans, farmers, and all of the hardworking Alabamians I represent.
Rep. Martha Roby

Her Democratic opponent, Tabitha Isner, is an ordained minister and political newcomer. She said was solely in the race because she feels she can do more for the district.

