Rep. Mike Rogers wins re-election, AP projects

MONTGOMERY, AL (AP) - Republican Rep. Mike Rogers has defeated Democrat and former Miss America Mallory Hagan to win a ninth term representing eastern Alabama in Congress.
Rogers turned back a challenge by Hagan for the District 3 seat on Tuesday in what was the most closely watched of Alabama’s congressional races.
The 60-year-old incumbent from Saks campaigned on maintaining a healthy economy and reducing federal regulations, two themes that resonate with conservative voters who back President Donald Trump. He also talked about supporting the military, tax cuts and replacing the health care law signed by former President Barack Obama.
The 29-year-old Hagan is from Opelika and was crowned Miss America in 2013. She advocated improvements to programs including education, and she charged that Rogers had lost touch with voters.
