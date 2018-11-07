Robot delivers room service in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - When was the last time you shared an elevator with a robot? Opelika’s newest hotel, the La Quinta Inn & Suites, has introduced a delivery service robot, TigerBot, to help with room service.
“It’s just something that is very convenient to guests," says Auburn/Opelika Tourism Bureau President, John Wild. “Obviously it helps, and from an ordering standpoint, if they wanted some sundry items or something to cook in their microwave.”
TigerBot is the first of its kind in Alabama and tourism officials say that this is something that they think you can expect to see more of in the future.
"The trend is just continuing and showcasing Auburn/Opelika. We're looking for people. We're starving for employees at different points, and businesses like this La Quinta have to get smart in how can they be very efficient," says Wild.
"So really putting technology is something that people accept. Frankly, there are probably a lot of people who would rather have a robot show up at their door with something than to think that they're bothering another employee."
All a guest has to do is call the front desk and request an item.
TigerBot uses cameras and motion sense technology to navigate through the hotel and can even call its own elevator to deliver directly to a guest’s room.
Once the items are delivered, TigerBot will give the guest an option to rate their service. Give a 5 star rating and TigerBot will even do a little dance.
Tourism officials say that they are still working out some of the kinks but hope to introduce more delivery service robots to the area soon.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.