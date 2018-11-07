Steve Marshall wins Alabama attorney general’s race

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Republican Steve Marshall has been elected to a full term as Alabama’s attorney general, the Associated Press is projecting.
The race pitted Marshall, who was appointed to the AG’s seat by then-Gov. Robert Bentley, against Joe Siegelman, the young son of Don Siegelman, a former Democratic state governor who also once held the AG seat, among other constitutional offices.
Marshall faced challenges from both his GOP primary opponent and Democratic general election challenger over money he took from a federal political action committee, or PAC, by the Republican Attorney General Association, or RAGA. His challengers have said the money, more than $700,000 in campaign funds, runs afoul of the state’s ban on PAC-to-PAC transfers.
Following his win, RAGA issued a statement stating:
This story is developing. Continue checking back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.