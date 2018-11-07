Steve Marshall wins Alabama attorney general’s race

Steve Marshall wins Alabama attorney general’s race
November 6, 2018 at 9:59 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:07 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Republican Steve Marshall has been elected to a full term as Alabama’s attorney general, the Associated Press is projecting.

The race pitted Marshall, who was appointed to the AG’s seat by then-Gov. Robert Bentley, against Joe Siegelman, the young son of Don Siegelman, a former Democratic state governor who also once held the AG seat, among other constitutional offices.

Marshall faced challenges from both his GOP primary opponent and Democratic general election challenger over money he took from a federal political action committee, or PAC, by the Republican Attorney General Association, or RAGA. His challengers have said the money, more than $700,000 in campaign funds, runs afoul of the state’s ban on PAC-to-PAC transfers.

Following his win, RAGA issued a statement stating:

“Tonight is a great night for the people of Alabama. Over the past year and a half, Steve Marshall has had the courage to take on the toughest issues. He has been a leader on fighting opioids in Alabama, serving as the co-chair of the Governor’s Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council. 
Republican Attorney General Association

This story is developing. Continue checking back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.