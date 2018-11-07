Suspect identified in Tuskegee shooting case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department says it’s identified a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at a music event on Sept. 23. Now, they and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding him.
Patrick Perry is the suspect’s name. The 26-year-old had been in police custody as late as Monday but was released on bond before being connected to the Tuskegee shooting case.
CrimeStoppers says a tip regarding Perry’s connection to an unrelated Montgomery robbery led agents with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce to Lowndes County Monday where Perry was arrested on that charge.
Perry was then transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he made bond before Tuskegee police could serve him with warrants for the music event shooting.
Tuskegee police are working with the bail bond company Perry used in order to find him. Once in custody, he’ll face charges of discharging a firearm within the Tuskegee city limits, as well as reckless endangerment.
The shooting, which happened at the concert for a Montgomery rapper, was at a business near County Road 10 and Highway 29. The shooting was captured on security video.
A homicide also happened on the same night on the same street approximately three miles away. While CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in that case, Tuskegee police say Perry is not currently a suspect in that case and is not charged in connection to it.
If you have knowledge about this case, please call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. You can also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers anonymously at 334-215-STOP.
