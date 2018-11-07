Tom Parker wins Alabama Supreme Court chief justice race

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Republican Tom Parker has bested his Democratic rival, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Vance, to become the next chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.
Parker’s election means the state’s highest court remains entirely in control of Republicans, as is the case with all statewide elected offices.
Parker overcame Vance’s fundraising advantage and a long list of endorsements. Vance boasted support from six former justices, including three Republicans, in his latest bid to the state’s highest court.
Following his win, Parker released this statement:
My wife Dottie and I want to thank my campaign staff, and the friends and supporters across the State who have made this victory possible.
I want to start tonight at the beginning, the foundation, the Preamble to the Constitution:
“We the people of the State of Alabama, in order to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, invoking the favor and guidance of Almighty God, do ordain and establish the following Constitution and form of government for the State of Alabama.”
The very first purpose for the creation of Alabama’s government is “to establish justice.” To that end the Judicial Branch of Government is established as one of the three co-equal branches of government.
I am deeply honored and humbled that the people of Alabama have elected me as Chief Justice of Alabama and the Administrative Head of the Judicial Branch.
To the dedicated men and women of the Judicial System of Alabama, I count it as a great privilege to serve you in administering the courts of Alabama. The Constitution of Alabama mandates that “Adequate and reasonable financing for the entire unified judicial system shall be provided.” I pledge to you that my number one priority is to see the constitutional mandate fulfilled. We must have essential personnel restored and your courtrooms security assured.
And as the Preamble of our Constitution invokes “the favor and guidance of Almighty God,” we in the judiciary of Alabama beseech His favor and guidance to open the gates as we labor to fulfill the Micah 6:8 mandate:
“He has showed you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you, but to do justice, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”
…That Justice may be established throughout our land.
