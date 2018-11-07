Woman believes she was drugged at Auburn fraternity party

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn University is investigating after a woman said on Tuesday that she believes she was drugged at a fraternity party on Halloween.
The woman reported drinking a beer at the party, waking up the next morning with limited memory of the night, and feeling dizzy and disoriented the next day, Auburn University Campus Safety and Security said.
No details have been released about what fraternity the party was being held. The investigation is ongoing.
Giving someone a drug without their permission is felony aggravated assault.
Campus Security said that people who feel that they have been drugged should do the following:
• Call 911 or have a friend take them to the emergency room. During daytime hours, people can go to the Auburn University Medical Clinic.
• Do not urinate before going to the hospital or a medical clinic, if at all possible. If people can’t wait, they are urged to collect their urine in a clean container and bring it with them for testing.
• Report the incident to police at 911, or at 334-501-3100.
To avoid being drugged, campus security said that people should not leave drinks unattended, should not accept drinks from others, or drink from common containers.
Campus Security said that there are resources available to help:
• Safe Harbor (on campus, 24 hours a day): 334-844-7233, or safeharbor@auburn.edu
• Rape Counselors of East Alabama (community; 24 hours a day): 334-705-0510
• Resources for Survivors: www.auburn.edu/titleix
