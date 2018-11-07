Write-in candidate believed to be victor in Butler County coroner’s race

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -So close yet so far. It’s the story of Ollie Scott’s primary win in June and his apparent loss during the general election for Butler County coroner.
“No, I’m not disappointed," said Scott.
The winner on Tuesday? It appears to be the very man Scott defeated back in the primary; Wayne Garlock, owner of GEMS Ambulance in the county.
“Well, I was shocked. I didn’t even listen to any of the election stuff last night," said Garlock.
Garlock admitted he let his guard down and didn’t really campaign that hard to keep his coroner’s job of 16 years. It wasn’t until folks started to call him over the summer that he began to have thoughts about doing a write-in campaign.
“And I’m thinking, ‘This could happen. This could really happen,’" he said.
Sure enough, it worked - or at least that’s what votes tell us. That write-in candidate believed to be Wayne Garlock received 3,728 votes to Scott’s 3,483 votes, a difference of 245 votes in favor of the write-in candidate.
“I had looked into the history and I think one’s been done one time before," said Garlock.
I just want it to be fair and be the right way of doing it," said Scott.
All of this remains unofficial. The official counting or certification of the ballots won’t take place until next Wednesday.
“It’s fairly unprecedented. It’s really an unusual set of circumstances to see this happen," said Butler County Probate Judge Steve Norman.
So what turned the tide? Scott admitted a misdemeanor menacing charge that was later dropped since the primary probably made the difference.
“Something came up that made people go back and have a change of heart," Scott said.
If the numbers hold true, Ollie Scott said he’ll have no hard feelings and no regrets. Either way, he made history.
“I’ve been the first black, African-American coroner-elect on my end so you can’t take that away - even though I’m not elected" said Scott.
Ollie Scott, Wayne Garlock, two Democrats with one shared lesson; there is no sure thing in the world of politics.
Probate judge Steve Norman said the counting process next Wednesday begins at noon in the Butler County Courthouse Annex.
The Butler County coroner’s position pays less than $300 a month.
