Zeigler wins 2nd term as Alabama auditor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama voters have re-elected Republican State Auditor Jim Zeigler to a second term in office.
Zeigler outdistanced Democratic nominee Miranda Joseph, an internal auditor making her second run for the office.
Zeigler portrayed himself as a conservative who fights waste and corruption in government.
While the state auditor typically keeps up with state property and cash, Zeigler has tried to expand the profile of the office by taking actions that include being an outspoken critic of former Gov. Robert Bentley.
Zeigler previously was a lawyer, but he gave up his law license earlier this year.
Joseph told voters the state needs a trained auditor to hold the job of state auditor. She promised to improve the accountability of how the state uses its resources.
Joseph unsuccessfully challenged Zeigler four years ago.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.