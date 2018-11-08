AL Attorney General Steve Marshall shines a light on suicide prevention

(WAFF) - During Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s victory speech, he talked about the absence of his wife who committed suicide earlier this year. He wants everyone to know that help is available and the people we talked with say help is only a call or text away.
Marshall is keeping suicide prevention in the conversation because he knows firsthand the pain it causes. Instead of a huge celebration after seeing the votes, his thoughts turned to his wife.
“The last thing that we want is somebody to suffer the tragedy that we had and feel the loss that we still have in our family. I can honor Bridgette by celebrating her life and helping others by making sure that we spread the word that families can get help,” said Marshall.
Crisis Services of North Alabama is just one organization here in the Tennessee Valley that you or someone you know can reach out to.
“We do have quite a wide range of resources available to individuals who are experiencing suicidal thoughts. We run a 24/7, 365 day a year crisis helpline here at Crisis Services. You can call that at 4 pm or 4 am and there will be a trained crisis counselor to speak with you about what your experiencing and provide you help,” said Crisis Services employee Ian Krueger.
The mental health experts and Marshall both say suicide is known as the most preventable form of death.
