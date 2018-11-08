AL Congresswoman Terri Sewell to make run at House leadership position

The values I would bring to the Caucus Leadership Representative position are anchored in my upbringing in Selma, Alabama. Growing up in a community where so many foot soldiers fought, bled, and died for our right to vote, I learned at a young age the importance of being civically engaged, speaking out for what’s right, and fighting for our most sacred American values. As the daughter of a librarian and a public-school teacher, my parents taught me what it means to make sure no one gets left behind. Before coming to Congress, I spent over a decade practicing law, and distinguished myself as one of the only black public finance lawyers in the State of Alabama.