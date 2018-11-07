Alabama lawmakers react to Jeff Sessions' forced resignation

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabama lawmakers are responding to the forced resignation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday.
That reaction ranges from those in the Governor’s mansion to Sessions' colleagues in Washington and more.
"Thank you to my good friend, Jeff Sessions, for over 40 years of noble service to Alabama and our country,” said Alabama Senator Richard Shelby. “Jeff was a respected colleague of mine in the Senate for two decades and represented our nation with honor as the U.S. Attorney General. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
Governor Kay Ivey, coming off of her own win just Tuesday night, released a statement shortly after news was released.
"Jeff Sessions is a great American and a great Alabamian. He has served Alabama and the United States with honor and dignity over his more than three decades of public service. I wish him well as he moves into a new chapter in his career,” Ivey said in the statement.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement:
"During his time as U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been the standard-bearer for upholding the rule of law and fighting every day to make America safer. He has been a vital partner to state attorneys general, and to me personally, in dealing with violent crime and in strengthening our efforts to combat America’s opioid crisis.”
In a letter to President Donald Trump, Sessions said he was submitting his resignation as Trump had requested. He went on to outline what he feels were achievements during his two years on the job--adding he had done the job to the best of his ability.
Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt (R) tells us Jeff Sessions resignation really didn’t come as a surprise.
Aderholt says there have been obvious issues between Sessions and President Trump especially over the Russia investigation.
Aderholt has known and worked with Jeff Sessions for many years in Congress. He says Sessions has exceptional ability and someone who has the upmost character. Aderholt believes Sessions will do well in whatever the future holds for him.
"I’m not worried about Jeff in the least bit. Like I said he’s fought for immigration. He’s fought for so many issues to make sure that the Republicans stood on the right side of the issues on so many things. I think he will do quite well and wish him the best,” Aderholt said.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.