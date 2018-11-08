Autauga County Sheriff’s Office adds deputies, vehicles to force

Autauga County, AL (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is expanding not only with a couple of additional deputies but new patrol cars as well.
In terms of personnel, it’s the first expansion since Joe Sedinger became sheriff four years ago. Sedinger credited the county commission for allocating around $200,000 to the sheriff’s office, enough he says to hire two new deputies and purchase new vehicles.
“They realize the county is growing. I think they realize that. We had the money to do it. The economy is getting better and that has a lot to do with it," said Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger.
Autauga County deputies patrol around 600 miles of roads.
