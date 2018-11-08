Barbour County Commissioner dead at 72

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Barbour County Commissioner Henry Franklin died Sunday in Dothan. He was 72 years old.
Franklin was born in Comer, Alabama, and graduated from Rebecca Comer High School. He went to Tuskegee Institute before beginning a career in music, assuming the stage name, "The Good Doctor." He spent 30 years as a disk jockey.
Franklin represented District 1 as county commissioner for three consecutive terms, beginning in 2000.
Franklin was a lifelong member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and served as a deacon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at the Eufaula Community Center at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church on County Road 79.
