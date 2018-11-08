Fire at Genpak in Hope Hull Wednesday

HOPE HULL, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at the Genpak LLC in Hope Hull Wednesday.
According to Captain J.D. Cupps, crews arrived at the building on Bill Joseph Parkway and entered, reporting visible smoke and a working fire. The sprinkler system held the blaze in check until crews were able to fully extinguish is with hand lines.
Cupps said the fire involved five big rolls of spun plastic stacked 30 feet tall. All occupants in the building were out when crews arrived and there have been no reported injuries.
