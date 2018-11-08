Former Montgomery lawyer sentenced to prison

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A former lawyer who once practiced in Montgomery has been sentenced to federal prison after coming up with a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.
U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin, Sr., says Christopher B. Pitts, a 48-year-old Georgia man, will spend just over three years (37 months) in prison after pleading guilty.
Court documents showed that Pitts served as a closing attorney for the sale of all homes owned by HUD in northern and central Alabama between 2005 and 2008. His job involved taking the purchase money, paying the closing costs, then transmitting the remaining purchase money to HUD.
In his guilty plea, Pitts admitted that on multiple occasions he didn’t actually send the payments to HUD.
At the sentencing hearing, Judge L. Scott Coogler found that Pitts was responsible for causing a total loss to HUD of $1.09 million and ordered him to make full restitution to HUD after his prison release.
