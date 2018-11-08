Grady couple arrested for chemical endangerment of child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A south Montgomery County couple has been arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child, according to court documents.
Jonathan Paul Pace and Brandy Ann Horne, both of Grady, are accused of exposing a child to methamphetamine, a class C felony.
Court documents state that Pace and Horne “did recklessly cause a child to be exposed to, or ingest or inhale, a controlled substance...” and said the child was exposed “to an environment in which controlled substances are produced or distributed.”
The incident is alleged to have happened on Aug. 31 at their home on Naftel Road.
Horne, 29, was charged and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where bail was set at $10,000.
Pace, 23, was out of jail on a previous bond when the latest arrest took place. That bond violation means he’s now being held without bond on charges of third-degree domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergency.
