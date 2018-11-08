Greg McElroy reflects on Alabama hiring Nick Saban: “You just knew it would work out”

“When Nick Saban came in, it was a blessing in disguise. There were sometimes where I was thinking maybe college football was just not in the cards, because Rich Rodriguez might become our head coach, and I don’t really fit what he wants to do offensively. So I’ll just go to school and I’ll figure it out, we’ll see what happens. I remember my first impressions, there were rumors flying…I can remember my mom at Christmas break. We had just played the Independence Bowl which we lost. It was kind of a hard first semester…a little homesick. And when Mike Shula got fired it only made that homesickness grow a little bit faster and deeper. But as soon as Nick Saban got hired, my mom sprinted upstairs…and she was all excited, losing her mind like ‘You got Saban! You got Saban’ and I remember thinking to myself, oh my gosh this is great. Because I’m Matt Mauck, I feel like I’m the same player as Matt Mauck, and he won the championship with that guy a few years ago.”