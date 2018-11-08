Guest Editorial: 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Guest Editorial: Steve Murray, Alabama Archives:
One century ago this month, Alabamians and troops from nations around the globe were engaged in the final weeks of World War I, the largest conflict the world had ever seen. The war would end on November 11, 1918, but the consequences would extend far in the future. The terms of the peace treaty redrew political maps all over the world. They initiated social and economic changes that would contribute to an even more terrible war just twenty years later.
Here in Alabama, families and communities mourned more than 2,500 troops from our state who died from injury or disease. The global flu pandemic of 1918 was even more cruel. That year, more than eleven thousand Alabamians died of influenza or pneumonia.
On this November 11, the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, it is appropriate to pause and reflect on the terrible price that our ancestors paid for peace, and on the frailty of peace itself in a world where conflict seems always near to erupting.
Please join us at the Department of Archives and History at 3:30 pm on Sunday, November 11, for special commemorative program featuring the Alabama National Guard band and readings from our World War I collections. Admission is free.
