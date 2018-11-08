High turnout for Alabama’s midterm elections

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabamians headed to the polls in mass Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm elections.
According to Secretary of State John Merrill’s office, more than 1.7 million residents made their voices heard at the ballot box. That represents about 49.8 percent of the state’s registered voters.
Around the state, Montgomery County had a 49 percent turnout, Jefferson County (home to Birmingham) saw a nearly 54 percent turnout, Mobile County was at 44 percent, and Madison County (home to Huntsville) saw nearly 53 percent head to the polls.
Residents case a total of 1,713,843 votes. The numbers are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the secretary of state’s office.
In the governor’s race, Kay Ivey (1,019,558) beat her opponent, Walt Maddox (691,671), by a nearly 20 point margin.
How did Tuesday’s vote total compare to previous years? The 2016 general election, a presidential year, saw turnout of almost 67 percent. The last midterm election year was 2014 when just under 40 percent turned out.
