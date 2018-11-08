Just in time for the holidays: Mac & cheese candy canes

(RNN) – ‘Tis the season for mac and cheese candy canes.
What season is that anyway?
Seattle-based novelty store Archie McPhee is out with the cheesy-flavored confections.
“Macaroni and Cheese Candy Canes are a particular favorite of picky eaters,” the company’s website says. “It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food!”
The company also makes them in coal, clam, pickles and rotisserie chicken flavors.
Potential customers are either giggling with anticipation or trying not to gag.
Is this what candy canes have become?
Archie McPhee makes its case for a new custom.
“Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?”
Hmmm, too cheesy?
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.