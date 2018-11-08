Luverne pushes playoff streak to 36 straight seasons

LUVERNE, AL (WSFA) - For the last 36 seasons, the Luverne Tiger football team has been earned a berth in the AHSAA playoffs.
“That’s Luverne’s tradition to stay in the playoffs,” said senior Chase White.
The streak continues this season as Luverne will host a first round game this coming Friday against Southern Choctaw.
“Don’t look ahead,” said senior Krishaun Hamilton. ”We just have to stay focused on this week so we can handle business in play fast.”
“We have to trust each other,” said senior Dionte Brantley. “Do what we are told and just trust the person beside you to do their job and that will allow you to do your job.”
Scott Rials is entering his fourth season leading the Tiger program and knows how important it was to keep this streak going.
“One of the things asked was are we going to get out there and compete every year?” said Rials. “We are expected to be the region champs and the state champs. That’s our goal.”
The Tigers are 9-1 this season with their only loss coming to region foe Highland Home. A loss that this team believes is a blessing in disguise.
“It’s never good to lose a game, but it was like we needed it,” said Brantley. “It really opened up our eyes and it started getting us the play better and doing what we need to do and getting on the right track and moving along.”
“We have actually used that game as kind of a stepping stone,” said Rials. “We have to get ready to play every week. We can’t overlook people and think they are not the best team out there. We have to approach it as if they’re the best team in the state.”
After a trip to the quarterfinals last season, Luverne is dreaming big in 2018.
“Last year, our goal was to get as far as we could go,” said White. “This year we want to go all the way.”
