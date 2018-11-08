More rain on the way

It’s been a wet last few days across the area, and not much changes today. Scattered showers will develop Thursday, particularly into the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s. Rain and storms continue Friday as a cold front gets ready to slice through the region. Behind that front, the weekend will be very different with sunshine and much cooler air. High temperatures Saturday won’t get out of the 50s with lows into the upper 30s Saturday night into Sunday morning. While Sunday stays dry, active weather returns into early next week as yet another fresh burst of cold air arrives toward midweek.