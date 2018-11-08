MPS to hold town hall over intervention, accreditation among other topics

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will be holding a special town hall Thursday night that parents may be interested in.
Things that will be discussed includes the intervention, system leadership, accreditation and how the district will move forward to success.
MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore will be the keynote speaker. The meeting will be held at the Carver High School Auditorium.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m.
