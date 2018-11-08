MPS holds ribbon-cutting for new McIntyre Comprehensive Academy

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -Montgomery Public Schools officials held an official ribbon-cutting for the the district’s new alternative learning programs. MPS spoke with WSFA 12 News about the plans back in August.
The school will house 136 students. Principal Sabrina Johnson said it gives students a second chance to succeed and tailors education to their specific needs and behavioral patterns.
“Everybody deserves a second chance," Johnson said. "This gives students an opportunity to learn in a non-traditional fashion which is exciting to me as a school leader. Instructionally, we can do small group instruction, project-based learning and offer students more interventions while learning. Behaviorally, we offer students what they need individually.
MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said there is value in acknowledging and supporting different learning styles.
“I think all of us, no matter what the style, do better when we get our hands into what we’re doing and looking at other ways to learn a lesson as opposed to just listening to someone lecture,” Moore said. “I think this will be very beneficial to our students who are here. Some of them may have had issues because they needed a different kind of environment.”
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.