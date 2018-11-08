Open house held for the Selma Flood Risk Management Feasibility Study

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District held an open house for the Selma Flood Risk Management Feasibility Study at the Selma Convention Center Wednesday.
Residents and stakeholders got the first look at what the study would involve. They were able to meet with representatives with USACE and submit comments on natural and human resources concerns, potential environmental effects, and other measures that should be considered in this study.
The purpose of the study is to reduce the flooding from the Alabama River in the City of Selma, and the bank line erosion throughout the city. USACE is exploring ways to reduce flood damages to critical infrastructure and property, improve riverbank stability, and to improve and/or increase access for emergency and recreation.
“Potential solutions would be anything from levees, to buyouts, to flood wall. Honestly if you are not proactive about solving your flooding problems it is going to keep happening. We are finding as time progresses and developmental changes upstream flooding doesn’t get better it gets worse. By going out and trying to solve those problems early you are able to keep those problems down,” said Thomas Jester with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District
This feasibility study is expected to take no more than three years to complete. During that time these engineers will be engaging with city and county leaders. Once they come up with a solution they will present it to the public so they can move into the implementation stage.
This study will not cost the city anything thanks to assistance from Congress. The study will be covered by the federal government.
