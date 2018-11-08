Prattville Lions game to air on Bounce-TV Friday night

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The first week of Alabama high school football playoff games is set for Friday, and WSFA 12 News will feature one of those games on-air.
We’ll air the Prattville vs. McGill-Toolen game on our Bounce-TV 12.2 channel from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
The game will be played in Mobile, a familiar place for Prattville head coach Caleb Ross.
In just his first season as the head coach at his alma mater, Ross has the Lions in the Class 7A playoffs, but they’ll be going up against one of Ross’s previous coaching stops.
Before his previous stop at Opelika, Ross spent three years as the head coach at McGill-Toolen and led the Yellow Jackets to the 7A title in 2015. He’s looking to do the same with this Prattville squad this year.
The Lions enter the 7A playoffs having won three out of their last four games. On the season, they’re averaging 27.3 points per game.
It’ll be a tall task Friday night as the Yellow Jackets enter averaging 29.1 points per game and allow only 13.1 points per game.
McGill-Toolen has one less loss than Prattville, and one more win than the Lions under the direction of head coach Earnest Hill. In September, the Yellow Jackets had a streak of 27-straight regular season wins snapped at the hands of West Monroe High School.
The Yellow-Jackets advanced to their third-straight 7A title game last season, so there’s a lot of history in terms of winning that the Lions face Friday night.
The two teams kick at 7 p.m. Friday.
