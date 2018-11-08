Suspect arrested after Halloween fairy punched, broke man’s jaw

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - It’s been a week since the festivities of Halloween ended with a man being punched in the face hard enough to break his jaw. Now, Auburn police say they’ve arrested a suspect.
John David Wood, 19, of Auburn, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with second-degree assault.
Police say the 18-year-old victim was walking near the Auburn University campus in the 500 block of West Magnolia Avenue in the early hours of Nov. 1 when another man, allegedly Wood dressed in a Halloween costume resembling a fairy, approached and punched him in the face.
The suspect then fled the scene, leaving the victim with serious injuries. It’s unclear what the motive for the attack may have been.
The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where doctors determined his jaw was broken. Police were called to the hospital to file a report approximately two hours later.
Following an investigation, Wood was developed as a suspect and positively identified as the person who threw the punch, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Wood’s charge is a felony. He’s being held at the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
