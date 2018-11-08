Troopers investigating after Dothan man killed in crash

GENEVA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A 24-year-old Dothan man has died in a single-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.
Chase Edward Lakotich was killed when the 2006 Nissan Frontier he was driving left the road and struck a tree.
Troopers say the crash happened on South County Road 49 south of Coach Road in Geneva County.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, but Troopers said the vehicle was traveling over the speed limit when the crash happened.
