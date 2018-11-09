After long delay, Faulkner falls in final game

LAKELAND, FL (WSFA) - After a two-and-a-half hour severe weather delay, the Faulkner Eagles were finally able to finish their game against Mid-South Conference opponent Southeastern. Though rain filled the forecast, the flames of the Fire (7-3, 5-1) were unable to be put out as they battled with the Eagles (4-6, 1-5), eventually winning 31-26.
Faulkner led 16-13 before the severe weather delay struck with 12 seconds remaining in the first half. Three Alvin Renteria field goals paced the Faulkner scoring attack and a kickoff return for a touchdown by Terrance Sims gave the Eagles their only touchdown of the half.
Fresh off a heartbreaking loss against Warner University, Shayne Wasden’s team was eager to end the 2018 season on a high note. But the Fire, being one of the better teams in the Mid-South, had other plans.
Faulkner kicked off to the Fire to open the game. On their first possession, Southeastern mixed runs and passes and a fourth-down conversion to march its way to a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.
On the ensuing possession, Faulkner moved the ball to near midfield but was forced to punt. On the punt, the Southeastern returner muffed the kick and Faulkner was able to recover inside the 20-yard line.
With the ball back, Faulkner quarterback Jayce Fisher led the offense but were stopped and forced to kick a field goal from 27 yards out. It was the theme of Faulkner’s offense all game - facing a Southeastern defense that would bend but not break.
Renteria’s 27-yard kick connected and the score was then 7-3.
The Fire responded with another touchdown on the following drive but missed the PAT, holding a 10-point lead over the Eagles with seven seconds left in the first.
Faulkner wouldn’t be burned. Sims answered with with his 88-yard kick return for a TD as time expired in the game’s opening quarter to cut the deficit to 13-10.
All scoring in the second quarter came off the foot of Renteria as he knocked through two field goals to give Faulkner a 16-13 advantage.
After the lengthy delay and halftime break, the Eagles opened the second half, and it was a sluggish beginning.
After special teams had performed well in the first half, it cost Faulkner two points in the third. Faulkner was set to punt on its opening possession of the third but the ball was snapped high over the punter’s head and rolled out of the end zone, granting Southeastern two points and making the score 16-15, still in favor of the Eagles.
On top of the safety, the Eagles had to give the ball back over to the Fire who used that opportunity to take the lead.
One of the Mid-South’s best offenses moved the ball just 27 yards after an excellent return and capped the drive off with a D’Terryon Anderson touchdown grab from 4-yards out to recapture the lead at 21-16.
Renteria’s leg would bring the Eagles back to within two after it banged through its fourth field goal of the evening, this one from 40 yards away.
Jumping to the game’s final quarter of play, the Faulkner Eagles had Renteria and Sims to thank for all of their scoring to that point. The Eagles had no offensive touchdowns until the 7:19 mark in the fourth, and it was a big one.
After Southeastern pushed their lead to 28-19, the Faulkner offense finally broke through when Fisher handed off the shotgun snap to running back D’Arie Johnson. Johnson powered through the Fire defense and across the goal line for six. the extra point brought Faulkner’s deficit back down to two with the score now sitting at 28-26.
The final seven minutes proved to be fatal.
Faulkner was able to hold Southeastern to just a field goal after a lengthy 4-minute 35-second drive and still sat to within striking distance.
A touchdown would give the Eagles the lead and put a damper on an already rainy evening in Lakeland, Florida. But it wasn’t meant to be.
Faulkner’s offense was stalled when Fisher threw his third interception of the game, but with timeouts still available the Eagles could still get he ball back and tie the game if they forced a Fire field goal.
Facing a critical third down with 56 seconds remaining, the Faulkner defense looked poised to stop the Southeastern back in the backfield but he spun out of one would-be tackler and scampered through a crease for the first down, bringing Faulkner a feeling felt much too often this season.
The clock ran out and Faulkner had suffered its fifth loss of the season by six points or fewer.
