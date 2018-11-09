AL lawmaker signs agreement that could end with dismissed charges

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An Alabama state representative who was among several arrested in April by the FBI has signed an agreement that could end with the charges he’s facing being dropped.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery confirmed Friday that Rep. Jack Williams, R-Vestavia, has signed a pretrial diversion agreement. If he successfully completes the diversionary period, his charges will be dismissed.
Williams declined to comment.
The lawmaker, 60, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors, 61, and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert, 70, were arrested in early April and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery related to federal programs and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and honest services wire fraud.
The Department of Justice accused the men of conspiring to create a plan to push a bill through the Alabama Legislature in 2016 that would have required Blue Cross and Blue Shield to cover diabetes treatments offered by Trina Health, a California company owned by Gilbert that had three clinics in the state to which the insurance company had denied treatment coverage.
Gilbert allegedly paid House Majority Leader Micky Hammon to help with the bill and hired Connors to act as a lobbyist. Hammon and Connors then allegedly recruited Williams, the chairman of the Commerce and Small Business Committee, to hold a public hearing on the bill.
Hammon wasn’t included in the indictment because he was already convicted in federal court on other charges.
Williams was not named in a superseding indictment in July due to the government attempting to resolve his case, but another lawmaker, Rep. Randy Davis, R-Daphne, was indicted and arrested in connection to the case.
Williams was elected to the Alabama House in 2004 but opted not to seek re-election in order to run for a spot on the Jefferson County Commission.
