Alabama A&M students file federal lawsuit over voting rights

The lawsuit filed by Jordon Jackson, Kendra Jones, Terry Matthews III and Simeon Sykes says that all four students registered to vote ahead of the October 22nd voter registration deadline. The lawsuit goes on to say that when those students tried to cast their votes at their polling place on Alabama A&M’s campus they were told they were not registered and had to file provisional ballots. According to the lawsuit the student’s provisional ballots were not counted in the midterm election.