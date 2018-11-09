Auburn residents voice concerns over potential housing development

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - In Auburn’s Riverwood subdivision, there are mixed reviews about 9.9 acres of rural land being rezoned into development district housing.
“The applicant that owns the property along Champions Blvd, he sought to rezone the property to development district housing and that action was approved Tuesday night at the City Council,” said Auburn Planning Director Forrest Cotten. “He’s submitted a residential subdivision plat with 60-some odd lots and obviously that would represent an extension of the current Champions Boulevard. The issue to connect or not to connect is a subdivision issue and therefore that particular delegation is given to the planning commission.”
Some residents and officials say that they have concerns about traffic and safety if Riverwood Drive is connected to Chamipons Boulevard.
"It’s got a good possibility of, first of all, affecting traffic, and that road is not designed for heavy traffic. Secondly, it concerns me for a rise in criminal activity such as car burglaries, residential burglaries, and things of that nature. Anytime you have one entrance in and out of a neighborhood, you’re much better off,” said Auburn City Councilman Tommy Dawson.
“From the information that the city has provided last Friday, they want to require a connection from the new development to the existing neighborhood, that’s the point of contention...because of concerns of traffic increase and safety,” said resident, David Erickson.
The planning commission met to discuss the connectivity plan Thursday at 5 p.m. They voted to table the decision until Dec. 13.
