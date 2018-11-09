Auburn residents voice concerns over potential housing development

“The applicant that owns the property along Champions Blvd, he sought to rezone the property to development district housing and that action was approved Tuesday night at the City Council,” said Auburn Planning Director Forrest Cotten. “He’s submitted a residential subdivision plat with 60-some odd lots and obviously that would represent an extension of the current Champions Boulevard. The issue to connect or not to connect is a subdivision issue and therefore that particular delegation is given to the planning commission.”