1 case of polio-like illness AFM confirmed in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has confirmed one case of Acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, in the state and four other possible cases are under investigation.
AFM is a rare but serious illness that’s making national news. It causes polio-like symptoms such as sudden arm or leg weakness, facial droop, difficulty swallowing and slurred speech. The disease primarily targets children, and those affected rarely make a full recovery.
ADPH says it wasn’t a reportable illness in Alabama until August.
It’s unclear exactly were in Alabama the affected person is located. While cases of AFM are being widely reported in multiple other states and media outlets are citing county health officials in those states who are confirming the disease’s presence, that’s not the case in Alabama.
ADPH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mayr McIntyre would only say the confirmed case is in the state’s “southwestern district.” ADPH has declined multiple requests to identify the specific county. McIntyre said every state has its own interpretation of what information it will release.
As for locations of the four cases that are under investigation, McIntyre said she didn’t know which districts they were in.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, AFM “affects the nervous system, specifically the area of spinal cord called gray matter, which causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak."
CDC officials say while the condition isn’t new, they started seeing an increase in cases in 2014. There’s currently no known cause and no specific treatment available for AFM.
