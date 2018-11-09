Changes are coming

Gloomy weather persists this morning as fog and scattered showers continue. A cold front will press through the region Friday, first keeping us wet, then allowing colder and drier air to spill in. By late afternoon, temperatures will be falling quickly behind the front. Our high gets to about 70 degrees, but drops from there through the afternoon. Lows tonight drop closer to 40 and highs Saturday won’t get out of the middle 50s. Lots of sunshine is expected Saturday. It will be wise to soak it up. Clouds increase late Sunday with rain becoming likely again Monday. We suspect our first widespread frost/freeze will occur Tuesday night-Wednesday morning as the coldest air of the season settles in.