Dothan man charged with financial exploitation of elderly

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - A Dothan man is in custody after being charged with multiple offenses, including financial exploitation of the elderly.
After a woman, 79, told police that she was receiving collection calls on two vehicles suspect Kevin Saffold told her he would make payments on, police started investigating.
Saffold, representing himself as a paralegal, had accompanied the woman when she bought the vehicles, saying he would make the payments and that her credit score would improve so she could build credit and buy a home.
While investigating, police received another complaint of Saffold being in possession of a voided title to a vehicle, police said.
Saffold had pawned the title to the same car at a Title Cash and Loan Max in July. He didn’t make payments on the title pawns at either business, police said.
Saffold was arrested and charged with two counts of financial exploitation of the elderly first degree, one count of theft by deception second degree, and one count of possession of a forged instrument second degree. He has bonds totaling $85,000.
