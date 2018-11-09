EAMC introduces more secure visitor system

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - The East Alabama Medical Center is using a new visitor management program called Fast Pass in select areas of the hospital.
This new identification system will help ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff members in restricted access areas.
Right now the system is in the Women’s and Children’s Center but will expand to the Emergency Department, the Psychiatry unit and CVICU/ICU.
“It serves two purposes," EAMC Director of Support Services, Randy Causey, says. "It lets us number one identify who our visitors are. Number two, manage the visitors. We’ll know where they are and when they’re here and that they belong here."
How does it work? "When you come you are asked to give us your drivers license and we scan it, and so obviously we know we’ve got who the person says they are. Then, that information on the visitor stays in the system all the time, and so when they come back the next time it’s much simpler the second time.”
Visitors to these areas will be asked to show a drivers license or other government-issued photo ID. Visitors 14 and younger will not be required to use the new system but must be accompanied by an adult.
Information from this ID is entered into the Fast Pass system and a temporary badge containing the individual’s name, photo, destination in the hospital and expiration date is created.
Visitors will be required to wear their Fast Pass ID at all hours of the day while at EAMC. A Fast Pass ID can be obtained at the visitor entrance of each of the affected departments.
