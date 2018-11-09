Judge Jimmy Pool changing courts, sworn in as circuit judge

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Longtime Montgomery District Judge Jimmy Pool is changing courts. He was sworn in Friday as a circuit judge.
Pool’s wife, Carol, and daughter, Ellie, stood beside him, holding the family Bible as retired Judge Charles Price administrated the oath of office.
It was standing room only as judges from the 15th Circuit, elected officials, and attorneys came to witness a rare occasion in the county - a new judge on the circuit court bench.
Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Pool to the bench after the position was vacated by former Judge Roman Shaul. Prior to the appointment, Pool served three terms as a district court judge.
Pool thanked his family, friends, and colleagues and asked those in the room to continue supporting Montgomery’s drug court in his absence.
Pool told WSFA 12 News he and his family were excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Montgomery.
As for what citizens can expect in Pool’s courtroom? “Easy going,” Pool said when asked about his judicial temperament. “We are here to help people, whatever it takes to get the help for the people that come in front of us. That’s what we are going to do. Formalities aren’t going to be the rule, helping people will be the rule.”
Pool will immediately begin working his way through the weighty circuit court dockets, which grew during the Court's vacancy.
Other notable changes within the Montgomery County Courthouse, outgoing Circuit Clerk Tiffany McCord will now serve as a district judge. Assistant Circuit Clerk Gina Ishman is now assuming the full duties and title of circuit clerk. Both were unopposed in the midterms.
