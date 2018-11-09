Montgomery street to close for crosswalk work

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Crews are expected to complete a pedestrian crosswalk enhancement project on Mulberry Street Sunday.
Martha Earnhardt with the city said the work, near the intersection of West Fifth Street, will require Mulberry Street to be closed from 7 a.m. until around 9 p.m. Northbound traffic on Mulberry Street will be diverted at East Fifth Street, southbound traffic will be diverted at West Fifth Street.
Access to all businesses and residences will be maintained.
