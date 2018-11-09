More turn to mindfulness practices to deal with daily pressures

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA/NBC) - The CDC reports meditation rates have more than tripled from 4 percent in 2012 to 14 percent in 2017.
Shery Ramezanian credits meditation with giving her the ability to handle all of those racing thoughts when she was totally overwhelmed as a full-time lawyer and full-time student.
"I didn't feel that I was calm at any point in the day. My mind was constantly racing," said Ramezanian.
Guru Ranjit Deora says the practice is about relaxation and people seek his guidance for many reasons.
"They want peace. They want to be happy. They want to sleep better," said Deora.
10-year-old Gustavo Levy practices meditation.
“I was stressed out, not in a good mood, tired, and frustrated,” he said.
Levy has been meditating for two years and says he's better able to focus in school.
He even teaches the calming practice to his little brother.
The guru says kids can usually start meditating by age three.
