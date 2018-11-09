New senior living community plans updated

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Ground could soon break on a new development specifically geared towards serving senior citizens in East Montgomery.
Thursday representatives with Starling and Legacy met with residents to give them an update on the progress of Montgomery’s newest senior living community.
“This is not what you would envision as yesteryear’s nursing home," said Bill Long.
Bill Long with Starling, the company who will operate Legendary Living Montgomery, said it will feature a variety of options including cottages, independent living, assisted living, and memory care.
“Everything is full service. It will be very highly amenitized. It will allow people to age in place comfortably and pick a lifestyle that suites them the best," said Long.
“I am real excited about this. I think this is something Montgomery really needs,” said Harry Truslow.
75-year-old Montgomery resident Harry Truslow thinks this would be a perfect fit for his family.
“My wife and I, we are looking to downsize and move. I think this would be ideal,” said Truslow.
Truslow and close to a dozen others were all ears for the update on the development would be build here on Vaughn Road in between Vaughn Forest Church and Deer Creek.
Steve Griggs with Legendary said they have made some minor changes since they presented it before residents for the first time in April.
“We have decreased the number of units, but increased cottages based on what the market," said Steve Griggs.
Right now the Legendary Living Montgomery will have 220 units. Initially there were 224.
“The next steps is beginning the drawings for the site plans and for the civil engineering drawings to be able to get estimate to be in a position to be able to start construction," said Griggs.
Representatives with Legendary and Starling say once the plans are finalized the goal is to break ground March of 2019.
For more information on Legendary Living Montgomery click here.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.