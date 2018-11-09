Second suspect arrested in murder in Troy

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Tharion Vincient Nye of Mobile turned himself in to Troy Police late Wednesday after he was wanted for murder in the death of Rashad Montel McClaney.
Nye, 23, is the second suspect arrested and charged with murder in the death of McClaney. Jeremyah Deunte Howell, 21, also of Mobile, was arrested on Nov. 3. He is in Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
McClaney, 25, was pronounced dead on Nov. 3 when he was brought by private vehicle to the Troy Regional Medical Center about 9:30 a.m.
Troy Police said McClaney’s body was taken to Montgomery for an autopsy by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Preliminary results showed that his death was caused by asphyxiation, police said.
Police later learned that McClaney had been involved in an altercation at an apartment in the 100 block of Gibbs Street with Howell and Nye.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.
