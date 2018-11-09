2 students win big with Iron Bowl tickets

NEW SITE, AL (WSFA) - The build-up was dramatic Friday in the Horseshoe Bend School library! Paislee Sharpe became a winner, all of 9 years old, a fourth-grader at Horseshoe Bend School.
Sharpe is headed to the Iron Bowl!
“Hallelujah!" Sharpe said as she embraced her mom.
Thousands of Alabama public school children in grades k-through 6th from 600 schools participated in the 7th annual Be A Champion and Read Contest. The requirements were simple; the students first indicated on a form whether they were an Alabama or Auburn fan, and then read six reading-level appropriate books starting in early September.
”We started with the idea of getting young people to read," said Alabama Education Association Assistant Executive Director Amy Hubbard Marlowe.
When the contest ended, the names were then drawn and talk about luck of the draw! Sharpe won out of thousands of kids like her. She can’t wait to cheer on the Tigers for the first time in person!
“It feels amazing to win tickets to the Iron Bowl," Sharpe said.
Desiree Sharpe’s greatest challenge at home as Paislee’s mom was to keep it hush-hush. She got the call late Thursday afternoon.
“I kept telling myself to keep quiet. I had to walk out a few times. She almost got me a couple of times,” said Mrs. Sharpe.
“And they have pre-game activities they attend. They’ll be interviewed on the live radio interview and see the players and cheerleaders on the sidelines," said Marlowe.
The Iron Bowl is two weeks away which means Paislee Sharpe has plenty of time to think about winning the contest, but Sharpe already knows what she’ll do to fill up that time; pick up another book.
“It’s the importance of reading," said Paislee Sharpe.
And therein lies the bigger lesson than the game itself, the lifelong benefits of reading. Now the fun part? Paislee is predicting a surprise, an upset in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“They pulled it out last year. Always believe," she said.
Until then, there’s another page to turn, another novel to remember.
The second winner in the state was Dustin Drain, a fourth-grader in Marshall County. He will attend the Iron Bowl as a huge Alabama fan.
WSFA 12 News extends congratulations to both students!
