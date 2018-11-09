Veteran’s ‘dilapidated’ home gets much needed improvements

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - He served his country. Now, it’s time to serve him. Prattville resident and U.S. Army veteran Ben Alexander has been living in poor conditions as his home has fallen down, but not for much longer.
With Veterans Day fast approaching, Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties is working to fix Alexander’s crumbling home.
The process started months ago with an effort to repair his roof, which was provided by Montgomery-based Capitol City Roofing as part of the Owens Corning national Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide project to show thanks to veterans.
“This new roof lifts a huge burden off Mr. Alexander’s shoulders,” said Habitat Executive Director Lisa Green. “The Roof Deployment Project brings together so many great organizations like Capitol City Roofing to make a big impact right here in Prattville.”
As crews got to work above his home, it was quickly discovered he had urgent needs throughout. He was even using a wood burning stove for heat.
“This is as special as a new home for us,” Green said. “We’re just really proud of what we have accomplished both inside and outside.”
Not only is the roof getting fixed, Alexander is getting new heating, vinyl siding, and even new kitchen appliances.
“We’re just really happy with what they have accomplished. It’s almost like a new home,” explained Denser Alexander, the veteran’s sister. “To get things restored, because it was in such a dilapidated...that’s about the best word I could use to describe it.”
Alexander was honorably discharged after 11 years of service.
Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties has worked on more than 30 homes in the area but this is its first veteran project. There is hope they’ll get to do more of them in the future.
