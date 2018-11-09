Wendy’s customer called ‘Chubby’ on receipt gets visit from family of NFL legend

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Remember Jimmy Shue? The die-hard Eagles fan says he was disrespected at a Wendy’s in Gastonia after an employee wrote “Chubby” on his receipt instead of his actual name.
After WBTV shared his story back in October, Shue’s story went viral.
On Friday, Shue got a visit from family members of former Eagles player and NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White who gave him some goodies. White’s wife Sarah and son Jeremy found out Jimmy was a diehard Eagles fan while watching our story and wanted to tell Jimmy in-person how special of a person he is despite the mean word that was used to describe him.
Jimmy says his new gifts are something that will be cherished for the rest of his life.
“My father used to play for the Eagles and he’s Reggie White and we wanted to bring you a Jersey. If Wendy’s wasn’t going to apologize to you, you know...we got something," Jeremy White said. “Thank you, thank you so much," Shue replied.
The incident at the Gastonia Wendy’s back in October made Shue’s “blood boil."
“I don’t want people who have disabilities or other ailments to be discriminated against or made fun of because it’s just not right," Shue said.
The restaurant group that owns this Wendy’s location has released a statement notifying the public that they have fired the employee after investigating the matter.
“I kind of felt like I was being targeted because of my weight. And that’s not right for anybody to go through that,” said Shue.
Shue says he stated his name clear as day for the cashier and believes this was an attempt for her to make fun of his weight, something he is already uncomfortable with.
Carolina Restaurant Group, the franchise organization that owns and operates this Wendy’s location told WBTV's Bria Bell through email that,“We work very hard to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for our employees and customers. We investigated this matter and have taken appropriate action.”
“I just tell all my family and friends stay away from there, don’t even support them," Shue said.
Since our story, Jimmy says he’s received lots of love and support from strangers online who have also been made fun of for their appearance.
